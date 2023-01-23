Karnataka

Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman no more

The 74-year-old Lakshman complained of heart pain and was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. Later, he was brought back after ECG tests. However, Lakshman died after a massive heart attack in the wee hours of Monday.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 January 2023 - 12:46
0 184 Less than a minute
Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman no more
Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman no more

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman passed away on Monday following a heart attack at his residence in Bengaluru.

The 74-year-old Lakshman complained of heart pain and was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. Later, he was brought back after ECG tests. However, Lakshman died after a massive heart attack in the wee hours of Monday.

His body is kept at his residence for antim darshan. Lakshman had acted in more than 200 Kannada films as a senior artiste and made his mark as an actor in various shades of characters.

Lakshman had acted with all top actors of Kannada film industry including late Dr Rajkumar, late Ambareesh, late Vishnuvardhan, late Shankar Nag and others.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 January 2023 - 12:46
0 184 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button