Waqf board to start 10 women’s colleges in K’taka

Bengaluru: Taking into account Karnataka Waqf Minister Shashikala Jolle’s assurance of taking Muslim women forward in education, the State Waqf Board announced its plans to set up 10 colleges for women in several districts.

“After the hijab controversy, there has been an increasing demand for women’s colleges in our community. Minister Jolle is very much keen on making sure that Muslim women move forward in education. She has told us to do everything possible for the betterment of women,” Waqf Board Chairman Maulana Shafi Saadi told reporters here.

For this purpose, the board has Rs 25 crore with it and proposed to build 10 women’s colleges where wearing hijab will be allowed, he said.

The women’s colleges will be established in Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkodi, Nippani, Gulbarga, Bijapur and Bagalkote, Saadi said.

He said school attendance among those Muslims, who strictly follow Sharia is very low and high among those who are lenient. “There are two types of people in our community. One is those who strictly follow the Sharia and those who are a bit lenient,” he said.