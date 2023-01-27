Watch: Karnataka CM couldn’t bear criticism; snatches mic from a seer

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai snatched the microphone from Eeshwaranandapuri Swami when the latter raked up Bengaluru’s ‘severe civic issues’. The seer was sharing the stage with Bommai. The video of CM snatching the mic from the seer and responding to his criticism has been widely shared online.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM takes mic from seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami during an event to respond to his criticism on civic issues in Bengaluru, y'day



CM said that he isn't one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems pic.twitter.com/R3v3rAhfJz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Eeshwaranandapuri Swami and Bommai were attending a religious event in the city’s Garudacharpalya area. In the video Swami is seen saying, “Bengaluru has been facing severe civic issues when it rains.”

He added, ““I do not know why authorities don’t get into action and solve them. Don’t they understand what the problem is when it rains? Many chief ministers said they will find a permanent solution…”

At this point, the chief minister snatched the microphone and said that his officers were fixing all existing issues… working hard to erase civic problems. He claimed that he was not like other CMs or leaders.

The civic menace in Bengaluru has become an order of the day thanks to rain-, potholes- and infrastructure-related accidents endangering the lives of residents. It must be recalled that a Metro pillar collapsed on the city’s busy Outer Ring Road two weeks ago and killed a mother and her child.