We will drive back China effectively: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: On the clash between Indian army and Chinese PLA at Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said India will drive back China effectively if it tries to transgress into Indian territory.

He said the current government at the Centre is not like previous governments and the defence forces are ready.

“Hitherto, there was no such preparedness and previous leaders had not given any directions to defence forces. But now there are clear instructions. Roads, bridges and other equipment are provided to the Indian Army. We will drive back China effectively.”

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said this is not 1962 India, it has the capabilities to fight back.

“This is not the India of 1962. Today’s India is very different. We have the capabilities to fight back. These days political leaders have the courage to give a befitting reply. Our armed forces too have shown strength and given a befitting reply,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Army Chief General Manoj Pande met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence and briefed him on the current situation in Tawang.

The Dogra Front staged a massive protest in Jammu over the faceoff. The protesters raised slogans in support of the Indian Army and burned the posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On December 9, troops of the Indian army and PLA soldiers clashed at the Tawang sector.

Source UNI