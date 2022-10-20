3 PFI members arrested from Mumbai suburb

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested three more members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel area near Mumbai.

They arrested PFI’s Panvel secretary and two other members after they received information of a meeting in Panvel.

The ATS, which had earlier arrested 22 members of the PFI, said further probe was underway.

The three were arrested for allegedly carrying out unlawful activities of the PFI.

On September 22, the Maharashtra ATS registered four FIRs against members of the PFI.

The Centre has imposed a five-year ban on the PFI.

Source UNI