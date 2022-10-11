5 Dawood gang members arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested five people associated with a gang allied to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim on charges of extortion.

They were taken into custody following the earlier arrests of Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel, and Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of Dawood.

Officials said the five were arrested from different places in Mumbai on Monday night and Tuesday.

Four of them were identified as Ajay Gosaliya, Feroz Chamda, Sameer Khan and Amjad Redkar. The name of the fifth person has not been released by officials.

Source UNI