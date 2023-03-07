7 kids of Mumbai blind school suffer food poisoning

Mumbai: In a Holi scare at the Victoria Memorial Blind School, Tardeo, at least seven children, including six minors suffered food poisoning, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.

The children had consumed some food during the Holi festivities after which they suddenly complained of abdominal pain and started vomiting, and at least two among them had fever.

All the children were rushed to the BMC’s Nair Hospital and after treatment, their condition has been described as ‘stable’.

Among the victims, five children are aged above 12 and two are under 12, said the Disaster Control.

Details of the kind of food they consumed, how it was prepared and by whom, etc., are being investigated.