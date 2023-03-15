BRS to hold meeting at Maharashtra’s Kandar Loha on March 26

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will organise a public meeting at Kandar Loha in Maharashtra on March 26.

BRS party national president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address the public meeting, the second outside Telangana since the launch of the party.

The first public meeting was held in Maharashtra, at Nanded last month.

A large number of leaders from various parties in Maharashtra will join the BRS, claimed the party.

The BRS said that its policies and the vision of the party president KCR are impressing people in the entire country as well as many senior and prominent political leaders from various parties. Many senior leaders from many states are already joining the BRS party as they liked the BRS policies, which aimed to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of the people of the entire country.

“The recently held Nanded public meeting drew overwhelming response and became a sensation in Indian politics which led to a big debate in national politics. KCR’s quest for India’s people’s development and welfare and his vision already attracted people in north India and Maharashtra,” it said. The party claimed that revolutionary development programmes and welfare schemes in Telangana are already drawing nationwide attention.

BRS leaders said that people in various states wished to have a Chief Minister like KCR in their respective states. People are confident that their support to CM KCR will help to develop the country along with Telangana. The big support for the Nanded public meeting made it clear that people are coming forward for a qualitative change in their lives.

The party claimed that many leaders of Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are resigning to join the BRS. Maharashtra senior politician, former MLA and President of NCP Kisan cell Shankaranna Dhonge, former MLA Nagnath Ghisewad (who lost from Bhokar constituency to former CM Ashok Chauhan by a margin of only 1,000 votes), NCP Nanded district President Datta Pawar, Maharashtra NCP Youth Secretary Shivraj Dhonge, NCP Nanded President Shivdas Dharmapurikar, Kisan Morcha President Manohar Patil Bhosikar, NCP Spokesperson Dr. Sunil Patil, NCP Loha President Subhash Vakore, and others met KCR in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

BRS Supremo held a long discussion with the leaders about the BRS policies and future action plan. All the leaders said that they will join the party with followers and activists on a large-scale in the public meeting.