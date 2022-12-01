Maharashtra

Chaos as computer systems crash at Mumbai airport, passengers hit

Massive crowds of passengers were seen sitting or moving around in the Terminal 2 due to the systems glitch, the exact details of which are not yet clear.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 18:55
0 173 Less than a minute
Chaos as computer systems crash at Mumbai airport, passengers hit
Chaos as computer systems crash at Mumbai airport, passengers hit

Mumbai: Chaos prevailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMA) here after a computer system failure that hit check-ins and other operations for all airlines on Thursday, sources said.

Massive crowds of passengers were seen sitting or moving around in the Terminal 2 due to the systems glitch, the exact details of which are not yet clear.

However, officials said that the issue is being rectified and the systems are likely to be made operational soon, though no statement has been issued in this matter yet.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, harried passengers took to social media to vent their ire at the delays, the overcrowding and even advised other passengers to reach the airport well in time to avoid missing flights, etc.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 18:55
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button