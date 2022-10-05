Congress announces support to Shiv Sena candidate

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole on Wednesday announced that the Congress Party will not field its own candidate but will support Shiv Sena’s candidate as a Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Andheri East Assembly Constituency by-election.

After the sudden death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, the by-election of Andheri East Assembly Constituency are being held.

Patole said that after the result of the assembly elections, the MVA was established to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the communal religion and for the benefit of Maharashtra. BJP’s efforts to break the MVA were not successful, so they broke the Shiv Sena party.

The MVA government was in the state for two and a half years. This government did great work in the country during corona pandemic. But the ruling BJP misused ED CBI, a central institution to topple the MVA government by cracking down on Shiv Sena MLAs, Patole said.

In this battle against the BJP, Congress is firmly standing with the Shiv Sena as the MVA and will not field its candidate in the Andheri East Assembly by-election.The workers will work with full strength to elect the Shiv Sena candidate, he added.

Source UNI