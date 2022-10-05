Country’s trend of progress appreciated globally: RSS Chief

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asserted that the trend of progress made by India in all the sectors is being accepted and appreciated globally.

Speaking at Vijayadashami celebrations at RSS headquarters, here at Reshimbag, Bhagwat said: “The trend of progress made by India in all the sectors is being accepted and appreciated globally. Indian society is being rejuvenated and the trend can be seen in various sectors including sports, education and economy.

“The route to the progress is not easy, unless entire society joins hand voluntarily. And this is only possible with thinking of the nation first, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, sects and cooperation.

“Health is another sector, where demand for better health services is increasing. But maintaining physical and mental health of the society is more important. Heavy emphasis on materialistic gains is disturbing health of the society and resultantly economy of the nation.”

Bhagwat also said education in mother tongue is being stressed under the National Education Policy. It is wrong that career can be built only by learning through English medium. The path of career is not English, but gaining knowledge and using it in consonance with our conscience for the betterment of the society. Better values can be inculcated by parents and teachers and other family members. These values are related to humanity and not materialistic gains for self.

Referring to population as a problem, Bhagwat said uncontrolled population may pose danger, particularly on food security. But control should not create imbalance in the society.

He further said the mindset of our own people has to change. The forces from within and from outside are consistently making efforts to weaken our strengths by spreading divide based on religion and caste and added that we must understand the motives of the divisive forces and reject them.

A large number of social organisations and the government is working towards welfare of the society. They can be successful only with the unbiased support of the society.

Padmashri Santosh Yadav, who is the only female mountaineer to scale the Everest twice is an environmentalist and a motivational speaker was the chief guest on this occasion.