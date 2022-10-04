Maharashtra

Court extends Raut custody

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl.

Mumbai: A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday extended Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s custody till October 10 in connection with the Goregaon Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl.

