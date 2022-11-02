Maharashtra

Court reserves Raut’s bail plea

Sana Sultana
Court reserves Raut's bail plea

Mumbai: A special PMLA Court on Wednesday reserved its order till November 9 on a bail plea of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, accused of money laundering.
Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in August under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .
Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and dubbed the case against him as false.

