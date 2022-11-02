Court reserves Raut’s bail plea

Mumbai: A special PMLA Court on Wednesday reserved its order till November 9 on a bail plea of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, accused of money laundering.

Special PMLA Court judge M G Deshpande reserved the order after arguments by the defence and prosecution concluded. The court, however, extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in August under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and dubbed the case against him as false.

Source UNI