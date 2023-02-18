Maharashtra

Governor-designate Ramesh Bais reaches Mumbai, oath tomorrow

Bais (75) was accompanied by his wife, Rambai Bais, and both the dignitaries were received by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Santosh Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar besides other senior Raj Bhavan officials and staff.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 February 2023 - 12:42
0 173 Less than a minute
Governor-designate Ramesh Bais reaches Mumbai, oath tomorrow
Governor-designate Ramesh Bais reaches Mumbai, oath tomorrow

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s new Governor-designate Ramesh Bais reached the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday evening, where he was accorded a warm and traditional welcome.

Bais (75) was accompanied by his wife, Rambai Bais, and both the dignitaries were received by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Santosh Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar besides other senior Raj Bhavan officials and staff.

On Saturday afternoon, Bais will be sworn-in as the Governor, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari who opted for retirement and left for his home state Uttarakhand on Friday evening.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 February 2023 - 12:42
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button