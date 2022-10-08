Maharashtra

Maha: 10 dead, 30 hurt as bus rams into truck, catches fire

The impact of the crash was so huge that the bus burst into flames, trapping many of the passengers, sleeping at the early hour.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 October 2022 - 08:56
0 175 1 minute read
Maha: 10 dead, 30 hurt as bus rams into truck, catches fire
Maha: 10 dead, 30 hurt as bus rams into truck, catches fire

Nashik: At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured when a private passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on Saturday morning, officials said here.

The accident took place on the Aurangabad Road near Nashik at around 5 a.m., said the Nashik Police.

The impact of the crash was so huge that the bus burst into flames, trapping many of the passengers, sleeping at the early hour.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the families of the victims and ordered prompt free treatment for all the injured.

Related Articles

He also said that the accident will be probed to ascertain the exact causes leading to the tragedy hitting the bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 October 2022 - 08:56
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button