Maha: At least 10 killed as bus falls into ditch on Mumbai-Pune highway

The accident occurred near the Borghat stretch of the highway and the bus hurtled down several metres into a ditch.

Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 15 April 2023 - 09:34
Raigad: At least 10 passengers were killed and 15 more injured when a private bus with around 30 persons fell into a ditch on the Mumbai-Pune Highway, here this morning, officials said.

At least 15 passengers were injured and they have rushed to a hospital in Khopoli even as more casualties are feared.

Further details are awaited.

