Maha: BJP MLA and Lokmanya Tilak’s kin Mukta S. Tilak dies at 57

She was 57, and the end came at the Galaxy Hospital. She is survived by her husband Shailesh Tilak, son Kunal and daughter Chaitrali.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 22 December 2022 - 17:39
Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukta S. Tilak passed away here on Thursday following a prolonged battle with cancer at a private hospital this afternoon, a close relative has said.

“She had been under treatment for the past couple of years. She was rushed to the hospital on December 5 where she breathed her last today,” Dr. Ujjwala Mehendale told IANS.

A former and first BJP Mayor of Pune (2019-2019) and later a MLA (2019 onwards), Mukta Tilak was the great-grand-daughter-in-law of the legendary freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

