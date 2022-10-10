Maha CM Eknath Shinde condoles Mulayam Singh’s demise

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, former Union Minister and Samajwadi Party’s former chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away. He played a major role in the progress and development of Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to his bereaved family and prayers to God,” said Shinde.

Yadav, 82, who was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram last August and shifted to the ICU for the past one week, lost his battle with life on Monday morning.

Among the tallest leaders of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was elected as MLA for 10 times and served as the state Chief Minister thrice — 1989-1991, 1993-1995 and 2003-2007.

He also served as the Union Defence Minister from 1996-1998 during the tenures of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and subsequently his successor, the late I.K. Gujral.