Maha ex-minister Anil Deshmukh gets bail after 13 months jail

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court granted conditional bail of Rs 1,00,000 to former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh after he spent nearly 13 months in jail custody in alleged corruption cases, here on Monday.

A senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader, Deshmukh, 74, was nabbed early on November 2, 2021 in alleged corruption and money-laundering cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigations and later the Enforcement Directorate.

Justice M.S. Karnik, who had reserved his order on December 8, pronounced the verdict.

Last month, the high court had granted him bail in the ED money-laundering case, but the CBI Special Court had rejected his bail plea, which Deshmukh challenged in the high court.