Maha-Karnataka border issue rocks Assembly

Nagpur: The Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue rocked the first day of the Winter session of the State Legislature in Nagpur with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar raising the issue .

Attacking the government, Pawar demanded the government to make public details of the meeting the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held with Union Minister Amit Shah on the border issue.

Similarly, Maharashtra and Karnataka CMs talks with Amit Shah should be made public. We will support it if the State government brings proposals on the border issue, Pawar said.

Pawar claimed that Lol Sabha MP was stopped from going to Belgaum by the Karnataka government and this happened despite a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“How can elected representatives be stopped from going anywhere”, Pawar asked.

Besides, the district administration had banned Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering Belagavi, the LoP pointed out.

Responding to him, the Chief Minister said the border issue should not be politicised and added that it is the first time that the Central Home Minister intervened in the matter and we put our stand very clearly.