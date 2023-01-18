Maharashtra: ECI announces 2 Pune Assembly bypolls on Feb 27

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced its poll schedules to fill up two vacant seats in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The seats are Kasbapeth and Chinchwad Assembly segments in Pune where the elections shall be held on February 27.

The two bypolls are necessitated by the death of two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs – Mukta S. Tilak (Kasbapeth) and Laxman P. Jagtap (Chinchwad) – both succumbing to cancer in a span of barely 11 days in December-January.

The ECI will issue the notification for the polls on January 31, the last date for filing papers is February 7, the polling will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes and results shall be announced on March 2.