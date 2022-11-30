Maharashtra

Major fire breaks out in Mumbai forest area

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park region has a variety of big and small wildlife including leopards, peacocks, deer, and hogs, besides a variety of insects, birds and plant life.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 30 November 2022 - 10:09
Mumbai: A major fire broke out in the thick forests area behind Infinity IT Park Goregaon of city suburbs on Tuesday late night.

The hill is reportedly a part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Four fire engine and two water tanker are engage to douse the fire while incident occured at 11pm.

Personnel of police department, Forest & Ward staff have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The officials informed that it is a Level-01 fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Awaiting further details.

