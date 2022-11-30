Major fire breaks out in Mumbai forest area
The Sanjay Gandhi National Park region has a variety of big and small wildlife including leopards, peacocks, deer, and hogs, besides a variety of insects, birds and plant life.
Mumbai: A major fire broke out in the thick forests area behind Infinity IT Park Goregaon of city suburbs on Tuesday late night.
The hill is reportedly a part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
The Sanjay Gandhi National Park region has a variety of big and small wildlife including leopards, peacocks, deer, and hogs, besides a variety of insects, birds and plant life.
Four fire engine and two water tanker are engage to douse the fire while incident occured at 11pm.
Personnel of police department, Forest & Ward staff have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
The officials informed that it is a Level-01 fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Awaiting further details.