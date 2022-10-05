Mumbai Dassehra tragedy: 5 men killed in 5 vehicles crash on Sea Link

Mumbai: In a shocking tragedy on Dassehra, five men were killed in a major road crash involving an ambulance and four cars speeding on the Bandra Worli Sea Link, early on Wednesday morning, the BMC Disaster Cell said.

According to the BMC officials, the accident took place around 2.15 hours on the southern (Worli side) arm of the sea link.

Besides the fatalities, another 8 persons, including some toll-post staffers were also hurt in the pileup of the five vehicles.

The deceased have been identified as: Stenar Jagdish Kadam, 36, Somnath Barnale, 32, Rajendra Singhal,40, Gajraj Singh, 42, and Satendra Singh, 35.

Among the injured is a 28-year-old woman Aliya Khan and all the victims have been admitted to various city hospitals, said the BMC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed “pain” over the loss of lives in the Mumbai accident. “Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery.”

According to a preliminary probe, a speeding car crashed into the ambulance and three other vehicles which had halted there to take some victims of an earlier accident to hospital.