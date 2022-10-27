Mumbai film producer rams wife with car

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered a case against Bollywood producer Kamal Kishore Mishra for allegedly ramming his wife with a car after she accused him of cheating on her.

The incident took place on October 19 and the wife sustained several injuries, as per the police report.

According to her complaint filed at the Amboli police station, Mishra’s wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car.

The incident occurred in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri (West).

When the filmmaker’s wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the official, quoting the complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), at the Amboli police station, he said.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.