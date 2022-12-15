Maharashtra

Mumbai: Fire engulfs Parel skyscraper, many feared trapped

The blaze engulfed the middle-upper stories of the One Avighna Park building around 10.45 a.m., with dark clouds of smoke emanating from the structure.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 11:46
0 180 Less than a minute
Mumbai: Fire engulfs Parel skyscraper, many feared trapped
Mumbai: Fire engulfs Parel skyscraper, many feared trapped

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on the 35th floor of a skyscraper in central Mumbai’s Lower Parel east area, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Thursday.

The blaze engulfed the middle-upper stories of the One Avighna Park building around 10.45 a.m., with dark clouds of smoke emanating from the structure.

At least eight fire tenders with sophisticated equipment and special ladders have rushed to the area to combat the flames.

Many people were suspected trapped in the building though there was no official confirmation, and the cause of the conflagration was not clear yet.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 11:46
0 180 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button