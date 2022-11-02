Maharashtra
Mumbai fire injures 3
The fire was extinguished by people using fire extinguishers. Three people were injured. They are said to be in a stable condition.
Mumbai: Three people were injured in a fire that broke out after an LPG gas cylinder exploded on the second floor of the Chhabildas School Akshikar Tamhane Community Hall in Dadar West here on Wednesday.
