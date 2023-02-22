Maharashtra

Mumbai: Massive fire rages through Dharavi shops, no casualties

The blaze was reported around 4.15 a.m. and quickly engulfed three buildings and some hutments in the area having a garment factory, a bakery, godowns and other businesses.

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in several small business establishments in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar areas of Dharavi, early on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The conflagration was confined to electrical wiring, installation, cloth, papers, sewing machines, stored there, said the BMC.

Around 25 fire tenders and ambulances rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control after more than four hours, and there are no casualties in the incident.

This is the second fire that was reported from the Dharavi garment units in the past three weeks. On February 1, a 62-year-old woman was killed in a similar blaze that spread through the small cloth units operating there.

