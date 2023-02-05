Only Kisan sarkar can end farmers’ suicide: KCR in Maharashtra

Nanded (Maharashtra): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that only farmers’ rule can put an end to suicides by farmers and improve their condition.

Addressing a public meeting of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Nanded – the first meeting outside Telangana after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) turned to BRS to expand its activities nationally, he said that the BRS is the first party to raise the slogan of “Ab ki baar Kisan sarkar”.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said it was unfortunate that Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of suicides in the country. He urged people to ponder why this was happening.

He said this was not politics but a question of life and death. “Why should we die. Have we been born to commit suicide?” he asked.

The BRS chief said the farmers should rule the country to make laws to change their destiny. He pointed out that farmers constitute 42 per cent of the country’s population. “There are 16 crore farm families. With agriculture workers working in fields, we are more than 50 per cent. We don’t need more than this to form the government in the country,” he said.

KCR called on people to think why the country had not achieved the desired development even after 75 years. “Think why there is no water for drinking, no water for irrigation and there is no electricity despite having all the resources,” he said.

The BRS blamed both the Congress and BJP for the current situation. “Congress ruled for 54 years and BJP ruled for 16 years. Both the parties are responsible for this situation. One blames the other for scams…” he said.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR said his scheme Make in India has become a joke in India. “Where is Make in India. You find China bazaar in every small town of the country. Manja for kites, colours and diyas for Deepavali, Ganesha idols and even our national flag come from China,” he said.

KCR listed out the schemes implemented by his government in Telangana during the last eight years.

He claimed that Telangana is the only state providing 24 hours free electricity to farmers and drinking water to every household. He also mentioned schemes being implemented for the welfare of farmers.

He promised that if BRS is voted to power at the Centre, it would ensure a bright India with 24 hour quality electricity supply to every nook and corner within two years.

Referring to Rythu Bandhu, he said his government was providing Rs 10,000 as investment support for every acre per year. The farmers in Telangana are also covered under an insurance scheme. If any farmer dies, the government pays Rs 5 lakh to his family within four days. The government also procures the entire agricultural produce.

“When this is possible in Telangana, why not in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other states,” he said.

He pointed out that Telangana’s annual budget is only Rs 2.50 lakh crore while Maharashtra’s budget is Rs 5 lakh crore. “There is no dearth of money but what lacks is willing power,” he added.