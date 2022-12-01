PM to inaugurate phase I of Samrudhi highway on Dec 11

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Nagpur-Shirdi Samrudhi highway connecting Mumbai-Nagpur on December 11.

The state government has made preparations for this event.

Meanwhile, the extended metro project in Nagpur will also be inaugurated on the same day.

The first phase of the 701-km Samriddhi Highway, which passes through about 10 districts and 26 talukas, has completed its 520-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi. This stage will be opened for general public from December 11, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) sources .

A total of 80 constructions have been proposed for wildlife protection on the Samrudhi Highway.

It has been structured under the guidance of the Forest Department. A sound-proofed area is created where wildlife roams, protection wall has also been constructed at necessary places, they added.

The upcoming elections and this year’s state assembly winter session are starting from December 19. Modi’s visit is considered important on the backdrop of elections.