Maharashtra

PM to inaugurate phase I of Samrudhi highway on Dec 11

The state government has made preparations for this event. Meanwhile, the extended metro project in Nagpur will also be inaugurated on the same day.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 10:40
0 178 1 minute read
PM to inaugurate phase I of Samrudhi highway on Dec 11
PM to inaugurate phase I of Samrudhi highway on Dec 11

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Nagpur-Shirdi Samrudhi highway connecting Mumbai-Nagpur on December 11.

The state government has made preparations for this event.

Meanwhile, the extended metro project in Nagpur will also be inaugurated on the same day.

The first phase of the 701-km Samriddhi Highway, which passes through about 10 districts and 26 talukas, has completed its 520-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi. This stage will be opened for general public from December 11, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) sources .

Related Articles

A total of 80 constructions have been proposed for wildlife protection on the Samrudhi Highway.

It has been structured under the guidance of the Forest Department. A sound-proofed area is created where wildlife roams, protection wall has also been constructed at necessary places, they added.

The upcoming elections and this year’s state assembly winter session are starting from December 19. Modi’s visit is considered important on the backdrop of elections.

Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 10:40
0 178 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button