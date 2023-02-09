President Murmu calls Maha CM on his b’day

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to greet him on his 59th birthday, an official said here.

The President wished Shinde a long and healthy life and said the day would give strength to us to achieve the comprehensive and all-round development of Maharashtra.

Shinde reciprocated by thanking the President for her gesture, even as his supporters organised gala celebrations in Thane and other parts of the state since midnight.

As part of the celebrations, 366 blood donation camps were held in the state, minor students (under-18) were given a health check-up sin 1,800 schools and Shinde announced expansion of the ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ scheme named in memory of the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

The scheme will now expand to 500 locations in the state, including up to the taluka levels for the benefit of the masses.

On the occasion, Shinde recalled the late Thackeray’s teachings of public life which comprises 80 per cent social service to the people and 20 per cent politics.

Meanwhile, huge cutouts greeting Shinde came up in his hometown Thane, his residential bungalow was lit up brightly, birthday messages, banners and posters were put up in Thane, Mumbai, Pune and other places, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited his home to convey his personal wishes.