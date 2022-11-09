Rahul’s padyatra begins from Biloli

Nanded: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumed march on Wednesday from Shankar Nagar Ramtirth.

Today is the third day of Gandhi’s yatra in Maharashtra state.

According to the party sources, Rahul Gandhi started the foot-march at 05:45 am and at 09:30 am reached Naigan in route of Kinhala, Hipragga, Narshi and Naigaon Bazar.

After his halt at Kusum Lawn at Naigaon, Gandhi will restart his Yatra at 3 pm and at 05:20 pm will reach to Krishnur MIDC in route of Degaon Phata, Palasgaon Phata, Gaganbeed Fata and Ghungrala.

At 5.30 pm, he will address a gathering at a corner meeting at Krishnur MIDC.