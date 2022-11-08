Rahul’s padyatra begins from gurdwara on Gurpurab

Nanded(Maharashtra): Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which entered Maharashtra last night with the ‘Mashal Rally’ at Deglur in the district here, resumed march on Tuesday from Vannali Gurdwara.

According to the party sources, Rahul Gandhi started the foot-march from Vannali at 7.30 am and reached Lakhkha phata and halted at Vazarga (Near Attakali).

Gandhi will restarts at 3 pm from Khatgaon Phata to Kerur and Bijurphata where he will interact with people.

At 5.30 pm he will address a gathering at a corner meeting at Bhopala.

His overnight stay will be at Shankarnagar Ramtirth,they added.