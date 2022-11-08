Rahul’s padyatra begins from gurdwara on Gurpurab

Maharashtra

According to the party sources, Rahul Gandhi started the foot-march from Vannali at 7.30 am and reached Lakhkha phata and halted at Vazarga (Near Attakali).

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 8 November 2022 - 11:21
Nanded(Maharashtra): Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which entered Maharashtra last night with the ‘Mashal Rally’ at Deglur in the district here, resumed march on Tuesday from Vannali Gurdwara.
According to the party sources, Rahul Gandhi started the foot-march from Vannali at 7.30 am and reached Lakhkha phata and halted at Vazarga (Near Attakali).

Gandhi will restarts at 3 pm from Khatgaon Phata to Kerur and Bijurphata where he will interact with people.
At 5.30 pm he will address a gathering at a corner meeting at Bhopala.
His overnight stay will be at Shankarnagar Ramtirth,they added.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 11:21
