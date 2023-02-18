Maharashtra

Ramesh Bais takes oath as new Maharashtra Governor

Bombay High Court Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala administered the oath of office to Bais at a brief function held in the Raj Bhavan.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 February 2023 - 17:20
0 179 1 minute read
Ramesh Bais takes oath as new Maharashtra Governor
Ramesh Bais takes oath as new Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais was sworn-in as the 20th Governor of Maharashtra here on Saturday afternoon.

Bombay High Court Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala administered the oath of office to Bais at a brief function held in the Raj Bhavan.

In what is described as a special goodwill gesture, Bais took the oath in Marathi language, and was later felicitated with bouquets by Acting Chief Justice Gangapurwala and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Related Articles

Besides Shinde, his cabinet colleagues, Speaker Rahul Narwekar, prominent dignitaries, top officials and other select invitees were also present on the occasion.

Bais, 75, was transferred from Jharkhand to Maharashtra last Sunday after the former Governor here Bhagat Singh Koshyari resigned to opt for retirement.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 February 2023 - 17:20
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button