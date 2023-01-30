Saffron outfits take out rally against Love Jihad; Raja Singh participates

On Sunday, saffron outfits held a huge rally against Love Jihad in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. They sought action against those who grabbed lands in the name of religion and demanded anti-conversion law. Leaders and workers of organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) marched in the rally.

The Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha, organized by members of the Hindu Jan Jagruti Samiti, started from Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai and culminated at Kamgar Maidan in Parel, covering a distance of over 4 km.

Meanwhile, activists raised slogans against Love Jihad and demanded anti-conversion laws and action against land grabbing.

The leaders participating in the protest expressed their concern that mosques are being constructed by occupying the lands in many places, so there is a need to stop the Love Jihad as well as the land grabbing.