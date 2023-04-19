Sanjay Raut slammed BJP

Mumbai: Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader of UBT Sanjay Raut on Wednesday challenge to BJP that if they have guts, they should call elections in the state and said BJP losing their ground.

Interacting with media person on today Mr. Raut slammed BJP and said at present public opinion going against BJP.

He said that MVA will win 185 seats in state assembly and more than 40 lok sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Talking about recent Kharghar incident in which 13 persons were died due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhusan award ceremony ,Mr Raut demands that case of culpable homicide should be registered against the Shinde government and organisers and alledged that real numbers of deaths in this incident are hiding .

He also made it clear that he is not responsible for the discussion going in NCP.

Mr Raut also said that,the BJP government using central investigation agencies in West Bengal,Bihar and Maharashtra to oppressed opposition voice.

I will continue to advocate for strengthening the MVA alliance, he said.

He also ask Mr Fadanvis to take state minister Sanjay Rathod resignation in connection of his ministry officials demanding money from drug association.