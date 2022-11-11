Software engineer aspirant Sarvesh gets spl gift from Cong chief

Nanded(Maharashtra): To add to a host of personal stories during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a software engineer aspirant was gifted computer to aid his dream come true by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

While on way to Nanded in Maharashtra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was told by two boys that they wanted to become software engineers.

But they face the obstacle of having never seen a computer at close range, not even at their school.

Taking note of it, Kharge in the presence of Gandhi, on Friday gifted a computer to Sarvesh Hatne so the student could fulfill his dream.

Kharge said: “But this is the story of one child, and we are trying to fulfill the dream of every child in India. Every child in the country should fulfill former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s dream of modern India on Information Technology highway.

“However, due to the negligence of the BJP government, millions of children continue to remain deprived of online education due to lack of computers even during Covid pandaemic.”

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is working to make such dreams a reality,” he added.