Thackeray and Shinde factions’ Sena names trending

Mumbai: The two factions of the erstwhile ‘Shiv Sena’ which split into Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Group and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Group have been allotted new names, which have been trending ever since.

The Election Commission has identified Thackeray Group as “Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)” while the breakaway Shinde Group was allotted “Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena” name.

The developments came two days after the EC ‘froze’ the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its iconic ‘bow-and-arrow’ symbol ahead of the upcoming bye-elections to the Andheri East seat and allotted a new symbol of ‘Flaming Torch’ to Thackeray’s group.

The Shinde fiction has not been allotted a symbol and on Tuesday they submitted a list of symbol they desire.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhere has welcomed the EC’s decision and said nobody needs an introduction to Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena now led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre said that these are stop-gap arrangements till the Assembly elections and the Shinde Group will get the original name and symbol later.