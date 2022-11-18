Maharashtra
Tushar Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi and Tushar Gandhi took to the streets here raising the voice of the people "against the dictatorial regime of BJP", a Congress spokesman said.
Buldhana (Maharashtra): Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
