UN chief Guterres gets warm welcome in Mumbai

Mumbai: A warm welcome was accorded to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who arrived here early on Wednesday, officials said.

He was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj, Maharashtra Chief Secretary M.K. Shrivastava, and protocol head Manisha Mhaiskar.

Also present were Mumbai Collector Nidhi Choudhary, city Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior civil and police officials.

During his trip to the city, Guterres is scheduled to participate in some engagements here.