Maharashtra

Unknown caller issues ‘death threats’ to Sharad Pawar

The caller rang up from an unknown location to the Pawars' Silver Oaks home and threatened in Hindi that he would come to Mumbai and shoot him with a country-made pistol.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 11:45
0 173 1 minute read
Unknown caller issues 'death threats' to Sharad Pawar
Unknown caller issues 'death threats' to Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: An unidentified person called up the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and threatened to kill him, party leaders said here on Tuesday.

The caller rang up from an unknown location to the Pawars’ Silver Oaks home and threatened in Hindi that he would come to Mumbai and shoot him with a country-made pistol.

As precaution, the NCP leader’s security detail has lodged a complaint with Gamdevi Police Station which has started investigations.

Confirming the development, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the caller appears to be ‘mentally unstable’ who keeps calling up the Pawar residence at regular intervals and makes such dire threats.

Related Articles

“He has called up several times in the past few days and issued similar threats. The police have been informed,” said Tapase.

The calls came a day after Pawar celebrated his 82nd birthday on Monday with a grand function attended by top leaders of the NCP Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and other well-wishers.

Even in the past, Pawar has been targeted with such threats, including in May this year, and in April his residence was attacked by striking activists of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 11:45
0 173 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button