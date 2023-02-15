Maharashtra

Woman killed in Mumbai building blaze, several rescued

Many people were stranded in the upper floors owing to pocket fires from the 4-10 floors and were guided to the building terrace.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 11:05
0 173 Less than a minute
Woman killed in Mumbai building blaze, several rescued
Woman killed in Mumbai building blaze, several rescued

Mumbai: An elderly woman was killed when a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Kurla on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire was noticed around 7 a.m. in Building No. 7-C in the Kohinoor City complex in Kurla West.

Many people were stranded in the upper floors owing to pocket fires from the 4-10 floors and were guided to the building terrace.

Teams of firefighters are battling the conflagration even as the people on the terrace were rescued safely.

Related Articles

Later the fire-fighters rushed one seriously injured senior citizen — Shakuntala Ramani, 70, to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead on admission.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 11:05
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button