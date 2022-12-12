30 nursing students injured in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad: Thirty nursing students were injured when a bus in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Monday.

The accident occurred on the national highway 65 near Nakrekal. According to police, the nursing college bus overturned after it was rammed into by a truck from the rear.

Thirty students were injured in the accident. Three of them received critical injuries. All the injured were taken to a government-run hospital at Nakrekal for first aid and were later shifted to government hospital at Suryapet.

The accident occurred when the students of Bhavani College of Nursing, Suryapet were proceeding to Nalgonda to appear in an examination. A total of 40 students were travelling in the bus.

On learning about the accident, Health Minister T. Harish Rao spoke to the officials and directed that the injured be provided best medical treatment.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.