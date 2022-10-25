Telangana

3rd class student dies while standing in lunch queue in Telangana

8-year-old Kaushik, studying in the third standard, was standing in a queue with his fellow students for lunch in the school, when suddenly he collapsed.

8-year-old Kaushik died of heart stroke (Pic Courtesy: Urdu Leaks)

Hyderabad: An 8-year-old student died of a heart attack in Telangana. 

According to media reports, the tragic incident took place in a school at Venkatraopalli of Boinpalli mandal of Sircilla district.

The school teachers called the local RMP doctor and conducted a medical examination of Kaushik.

On the advice of the doctor, he was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Doctors said that Kaushik died due to a heart stroke.

