50 crores released for loans to minorities; Applications can be submitted from this date

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Muhammad Imtiyaz Ishaq has announced the release of Rs 50 crore by the state government to the finance corporation for providing loans to minorities.

Thanking Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao in a statement, Chairman Muhammad Imtiyaz Ishaq said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minority Welfare Minister K. Eshwar have extended loans under category 1 and 2 of Finance Corporation’s Economic Support Program.

The Chairman informed that the schedule for online applications will be released on 16th December 2022.