50-foot single rock cracks with a bang;150 families evacuated

Kurnool: Sending shock waves among the residents, a 50-foot single rock on Narasappa Konda at Gonegandla village in Kurnool district, developed a crack on Sunday with a huge blast sound. It split vertically. Locals ran out of their houses fearing the boulder might get split further and smaller rocks could roll down on to their houses around the hillock.

A team of officials from Adoni Sub-Collector’s office on Tuesday, visited the village. Adoni Sub-Collector Abhisek Kumar, who led the team inspected the condition of the rock.

Asking the nearby residents to vacate their houses, the officials have taken a decision to repair the vertical split and fill the gap with concrete.

The officials also provided police protection to ensure people do not climb the rock or come close to it till it is declared safe.

The officials attributed the crack to the excessive heat in the region due to the heatwave. The rock is estimated to be 300 to 500 hundred years old and weigh about 5,000 tonnes.

An SC and a BC colony are currently situated around the hill in close proximity to the rock.

