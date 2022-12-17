6 persons of a family charred to death in a fire accident in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a horrific incident six persons of a family were charred to death when their hut caught fire in Telangana’s Mancherial district. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday in which two children were also burned alive.

The deceased identified as Masu Shivaiah (50), his wife Rajyalaxmi (45), daughter Mounika (22), granddaughters Himabindu (2) and Sweety and relative Shanigarapu Shanthaiah (55) were fast asleep when the hut caught fire at around 1am.

The cause of fire was not immediately known. An explosion of an LPG cylinder or electrical short-circuit could are suspected to be the possible causes of the accident.

The bodies were shifted to the Mancherial Government General Hospital for post-mortem.