Telangana

6 persons of a family charred to death in a fire accident in Mancherial

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 17 December 2022 - 18:36
0 179 Less than a minute
6 persons of a family charred to death in a fire accident in Mancherial
Inside view of the gutted hut

Mancherial: In a horrific incident six persons of a family were charred to death when their hut caught fire in Telangana’s Mancherial district. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday in which two children were also burned alive.

The deceased identified as Masu Shivaiah (50), his wife Rajyalaxmi (45), daughter Mounika (22), granddaughters Himabindu (2) and Sweety and relative Shanigarapu Shanthaiah (55) were fast asleep when the hut caught fire at around 1am.

The cause of fire was not immediately known. An explosion of an LPG cylinder or electrical short-circuit could are suspected to be the possible causes of the accident.

The bodies were shifted to the Mancherial Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 17 December 2022 - 18:36
0 179 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button