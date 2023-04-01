Telangana

6th grade student dies of cardiac arrest in Telangana

In a tragic incident that took place in Mehboobabad district of Telangana state, a 6th grade student died of a heart attack. 

A girl named Zaravanti, a resident of Boda Tanda in Mahboobabad district, was studying in the sixth standard in a local school. As the school had a holiday yesterday on the occasion of Sri Ram Nawami festival, she was playing with her friends till Thursday evening, after which she went to her house.


On Friday morning, she complained of difficulty in breathing. Her relative rushed her to the hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead after examination.

