Adilabad shivers at 7.2 deg; Cold wave prevail in Telangana

Hyderabad: Adilabad in Telangana continues to be in the grip of cold wave with the minimum temperature plunged to 7.2 degree celsius on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorological Centre in a daily weather report here today said the second coldest place in the state was Medak with a minimum temperature of 9 degree celsius recorded followed by 11.4 Degree Celsius at Ramagundam during the same period.

Winds from low level Northerlies and North Easterlies have brought down the minimum temperatures in the state.

Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degree celsius, the report said, adding dry weather is likely to prevail in the state from January 10 to 14.