AIC-CCMB embarks on a journey to bring science entrepreneurship to every part of Telangana

Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) -CCMB, the startup incubator of Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), flagged off their innovation yatra of Telangana on Tuesday at the campus.

The yatra, called AIC-CCMB Gran Tourismo (Grand Tour) for catalysing student innovations to drive India’s bio- economy, will visit colleges in Warangal and Siddipet districts between January 4 and 6.

The tour is intended to promote entrepreneurship from smaller cities and towns of Telangana, especially among students studying biotechnology, pharmacy, biology, and other streams.

India’s youngest state has created a pioneering ecosystem for start-ups yet, entrepreneurship in deep tech remains confined to large cities.

Dr Madhusudana Rao, CEO of AIC-CCMB said on the occasion “Webelieve that innovation should not be confined by geography, or the lack of resources. Through this innovation yatra, we aim to promote innovators and entrepreneurs in the life sciences sector, engage with them in meaningful ways and provide them with a platform for their inventions.

We will offer students from various colleges a chance for pre-incubation incentives, expert guidance, and even funding for their start-up. In the long run, we hope to strengthen the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in every corner of Telangana”

Speaking at the Flag off Ceremony, Dr Manjula Reddy, acting Director, CCMB said, “AIC-CCMB is doing a commendable job in making the young PhD students of CCMB into successful innovators. This program is a great initiative taken by AIC-CCMB toinstil entrepreneurship in young research scholars across the state of Telangana and we hope that they will also be successful in making future innovators from this part of the country”.

The centre has a number of programs like student innovation programs, entrepreneur- in- residence and social innovation specifically directed at students.

AIC-CCMB’s Gran Tourismo will make stops at SR Engineering University and National Institute of Technology, Warangal; Surabhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Siddipet, B V Raju Institute of Technology, Narsapur and MLR Institute of Technology, Dundigal, Hyderabad.

UNI VV RKM