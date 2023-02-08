Akbaruddin Owaisi accuses Center of discriminating against Telangana

Hyderabad: Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana.

Debating on the budget in the Legislative Assembly, he said that after the implementation of GST, the share of funds of the state has decreased as compared to Andhra Pradesh. He questioned why the central government is borrowing as much as it wants.

Akbaruddin alleged that the revenue deficit in the state is due to the Centre’s attitude. State BJP leaders instead of divisive politics here fight about the funds to come from the Centre, he suggested.

Akbaruddin mentioned the Center’s cancellation of pre-matric scholarships to minorities and suggested that the state government should think about giving them. He demanded immediate release of pending scholarships to the students.

He said that the lack of allocation of funds for unemployment in the budget is disappointing. He demanded that the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in universities across the state should be filled immediately. Irregularities have taken place in the wakf board, Akbaruddin added.